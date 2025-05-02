Nigeria: Our Plane Is Ready to Fly You Out of PDP - APC Tells Akwa Ibom Gov

1 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayobami Okerinde

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its willingness to receive Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, following his recent remarks suggesting a potential defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Eno, while speaking at a constituency outreach meeting on Tuesday in Ikot Akpankuk, Ukanafun Local Government Area, likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft and implied he might be considering a switch to the APC.

His comments have been widely interpreted as a clear signal of his intention to join the ruling party.

"If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline and, on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won't enable it to fly, won't you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?" Eno asked the crowd during the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency meeting.

Reacting to the governor's comments, APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, backed Eno's analogy and asserted that the PDP has become an unviable political platform.

"As safety and comfort are prerequisite conditions for flying, our great Party assures the Governor that Plane APC is fit and ready to fly His Excellency and entourage to their desired destination.

"Our pilots and crew are highly competent, welcoming, attentive to detail, and on standby to serve.

"We assure Governor Eno that a flight with us will be a mighty good ride to remember," Morka said.

The development comes amid intensifying turmoil within the PDP, which has seen a wave of defections, including that of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC.

