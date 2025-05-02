Eritrea: Seminar On Eliminating Harmful Practices

1 May 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

- The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the Dige sub-zone conducted a seminar focused on protecting children's rights and eliminating harmful practices, particularly female genital mutilation and underage marriages, which negatively impact the psychological and physical well-being of women and children. The seminar was attended by local administrators, village elders, and development partners.

Participants received detailed briefings on the importance of upholding laws that safeguard the rights of children and women. Discussions also addressed the psychological and health consequences of underage marriage and female genital mutilation.

Mr. Okbamariam Tekle, head of the Ministry's branch in the sub-zone, stated that the seminar aimed to raise public awareness and dispel misconceptions about these harmful practices.

Mr. Humed Ela, administrator of the sub-zone, affirmed the administration's readiness to support efforts to eradicate female genital mutilation and underage marriage, both of which cause psychological and physical harm to women. He emphasized the need for continuous awareness-raising campaigns to intensify the fight against such practices.

Participants called for regular seminars to further enhance public understanding and encourage greater community involvement in eliminating harmful traditions.

