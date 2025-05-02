Eritrea: International Workers Day Observed in Southern Region

1 May 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)
By Mendefera

- International Workers Day was commemorated in Mendefera on 29 April at the Southern Region level. The event featured a parade by government employees and included various programs highlighting the contributions of workers.

Mr. Tekeste Mihreteab, head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in the region, stated that International Workers Day is an occasion to remember and honor Eritrean workers who sacrificed their lives for their country. He urged workers to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology and to invest in skills and education. He further expressed the confederation's commitment to work with the Government and the PFDJ to promote the advancement of workers.

Mr. HabteabTesfatsion, Governor of the region, also expressed hope that the national workers' confederation would intensify its efforts to enhance workers' capacities and ensure their active contribution to national development.

During the event, representatives from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, and the National Union of Eritrean Women delivered messages of solidarity.

