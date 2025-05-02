Eritrea: International Workers' Day Observed in Anseba Region

1 May 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

- International Workers' Day, 1 May, has been enthusiastically observed in Keren at the Anseba Region level on 28 April under the theme "Productivity by Conscious Participation."

Mr. Atobrhan Gebrat, Head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers branch in the region, noted that without conscious and committed participation, productivity and development could not be realized. He called on workers to strengthen their participation and contribution at their workplaces, as they have in the past.

Indicating that productivity is a strong force that addresses both the material and spiritual demands of citizens, Mr. Tsehaye Hagos, Head of the Labor Unit, said that the day serves as a reminder to strengthen commitment and participation, equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, emphasized the significance and meaning of May Day and called for strengthening unity and participation for better outcomes.

The event featured cultural and artistic programs depicting the day, and awards were handed out to winners of general knowledge competitions.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.