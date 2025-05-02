Nigeria: Zenith Bank Reports N311bn Profit After Tax in Q1 2025

1 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The figure represents an increase from N258.34 billion realised as profit in the same period under review of 2024.

Zenith Bank Plc has generated N311.83 billion as profit after tax for the first quarter of 2025.

The bank disclosed this in a corporate disclosure sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

Its profit before tax also rose from N320.19 billion in the previous year to N350.82 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

The bank's gross earnings grew from N780.62 billion to N949.86 billion while its total asset also increased from N24.28 trillion to N32.42 trillion in 2025.

However, its earnings per share witnessed a decline from N8.22 recording in the first quarter of 2024 to N7.59 in 2025.

Tagged:
