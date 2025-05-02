Rwanda's Halfway Homes to Debut in June - What to Expect

Rwanda's first social reintegration centre, commonly known as a halfway home, construction is now complete and expected to begin operations in June, The New Times has learnt.

According to Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), the centre's first phase will accommodate 500 women.

"Currently, RCS is equipping the facility with all the necessary household items such as beds, mattresses, and cooking utensils, among others," said Thérèse Kubwimana, Director of Public Relations and Media at RCS.

A halfway home is designed to support inmates nearing the end of their sentences in transitioning back into society. The first phase of the implementation of such facilities will be on pilot basis. If it proves successful, similar centres will be established across the country.

Last year, Minister of Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja explained how the programme will work.

"As people approach the end of their sentences, they will begin a reintegration journey in halfway homes. They can go out during the day, return to the centre in the evening, and engage with the community. This interaction is meant to ease their transition and foster societal acceptance once they complete their sentences. We are hopeful this initiative will succeed," he noted.

Explaining why the pilot phase focuses on women, Kubwimana said, "We initially aimed to bring inmates closer to the community, and we chose to start with women because they are often more vulnerable and play a central role in family life. By equipping them with the necessary skills, we hope to reintegrate them fully into society."

She added that the centre would help inmates become productive members of society by building on technical skills acquired during incarceration, preparing them to compete in the job market after release.

Community reactions

Alphonse Kubwimana, a resident of Gicumbi District, whose wife is serving a nine-year sentence and has one year and nine months remaining, welcomed the development.

"As someone who has spent years visiting my wife in prison, I believe this is a game-changer," he said. "Reintegrating into society is not easy after spending years in a correctional facility. A transitional phase like this is necessary."

He noted that some community members continue to stigmatise former inmates.

"There are family members who never visited my wife in prison. But if she gets a chance to stay at the halfway home, it might allow them to reconnect before she completes her sentence."

Claudine Nyiramana, a businesswoman from Rwamagana District, echoed this sentiment.

"Many people still hold negative perceptions of former inmates, which makes reintegration difficult," she said. "I wasn't aware of such a facility before, but I believe it's a great initiative. It gives inmates a chance to reconnect with society before they are fully released."

Banitha Nibakwe, a psychology student completing her studies in Canada, said the initiative reflects Rwanda's progress in social development.

"Incarceration can mentally distance inmates from the real world. When people spend many years in prison, they struggle to catch up with societal changes. Halfway homes are common in developed countries, and I'm glad Rwanda is introducing such projects," she said.

Nibakwe noted the cost of accommodating large numbers of inmates may be high, but added, "It's a step in the right direction and a potential long-term solution for reintegration challenges."

Meanwhile, according to RCS, the centre is considered the first of its kind on the continent, is part of a broader strategy to enhance the successful reintegration of inmates. Residents will stay between six and ten months.

The facility includes dormitories, workshops, a health post, a kitchen, a multipurpose hall, and a store. Inmates will receive training in career development, entrepreneurship, mental health, drug prevention, and conflict management. They will also be allowed visits from family and friends throughout their stay.