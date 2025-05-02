Central Africa: Rwanda Off to Qatar Ahead of Fiba 3x3 Lusail Challenger 2025

Rwanda's 3X3 men's national basketball team, on Wednesday, April 30, departed for Qatar for the forthcoming the FIBA 3x3 Lusail Challenger 2025 due from May 2-3.

The two-day showpiece will take place at Lusail Sports Arena.

The FIBA 3x3 Lusail Challenger is expected to help Rwandan team to prepare for the FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifier 2025 on May 24-25 in Azerbaijan.

Participating teams will include hosts (Azerbaijan), best teams from each Zone Cup which have not qualified yet World Cup (as host, Olympic winner, Zone Cup winner or ranking) and the best ranked team that has not qualified to the World Cup.

In 2024, Rwanda won a silver medal at the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2024 in Antananarivo, after a 3-22 final loss at the hands of hosts Madagascar.

Final roster: Olivier Turatsinze, Chandelier Cyiza, Hubert Sage KWIZERA and Cadeau de Dieu Furaha.