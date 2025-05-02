Egypt: Abdelatty Phones New Sudanese FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty held a phone call on Thursday with Omar Siddiq, the new Sudanese Foreign Minister, to congratulate him on assuming his new post and to discuss bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Minister Abdelatty underlined the deeply-rooted historical and fraternal ties between the two countries.

He stressed Egypt's full support for Sudan's security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity.

He reiterated Egypt's solidarity with Sudan during this critical period, highlighting Egypt's commitment to engaging with regional and international efforts aimed at ending the suffering of the Sudanese people.

For his part, new Sudanese Foreign Minister Siddiq voiced deep appreciation for the kind gesture upon receiving the call immediately after his appointment.

He also commended the Egyptian-Sudanese relations as well as Egypt's efforts to support Sudan.

The two ministers agreed to intensify communication and consultation in the coming period.