Egypt: Abdelatty Phones New Sudanese FM

1 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty held a phone call on Thursday with Omar Siddiq, the new Sudanese Foreign Minister, to congratulate him on assuming his new post and to discuss bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Minister Abdelatty underlined the deeply-rooted historical and fraternal ties between the two countries.

He stressed Egypt's full support for Sudan's security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity.

He reiterated Egypt's solidarity with Sudan during this critical period, highlighting Egypt's commitment to engaging with regional and international efforts aimed at ending the suffering of the Sudanese people.

For his part, new Sudanese Foreign Minister Siddiq voiced deep appreciation for the kind gesture upon receiving the call immediately after his appointment.

He also commended the Egyptian-Sudanese relations as well as Egypt's efforts to support Sudan.

The two ministers agreed to intensify communication and consultation in the coming period.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.