Egypt: Labour Minister Orders Swift Compensation for Victims of Menoufia Accident

Minister of Labour Mohamed Gibran directed the General Administration of Unorganized Labour and the Menoufia Directorate of Labour to continue monitoring the victims of the recent accident in the Developers' Area of Sadat City, Menoufia Governorate.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday, claimed the lives of two workers and left another injured when a shed collapsed at an under-construction factory.

Following the incident, it was confirmed that the deceased workers were Walid Salah Abdel-Moaty Abu Qoura, 27, from Zawiyat Al-Baqli village in the Shuhada district of Menoufia, and Hossam Al-Dessouki Abdel-Moneim, 20, also from the same village. The injured worker was Mahmoud Ramadan Sorour, 20, from the same location.

Minister Gibran emphasized the urgency of completing the necessary procedures to disburse compensation, which will amount to EGP 200,000 for each of the deceased workers and EGP 20,000 for the injured worker. These payments will be made from the Central Account for the Protection and Welfare of Unorganized Labour, affiliated to the Ministry.

The Minister also reaffirmed the Ministry's ongoing efforts in line with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to provide full support and protection for unorganized workers.

Following the Minister's instructions, the Director of the Menoufia Labour Directorate, Imad Saeed, visited Sadat General Hospital to express the Minister's condolences to the families of the deceased and to wish a speedy recovery to the injured worker. He stayed with the victims' families until the burial permit was issued and the injured worker was discharged.