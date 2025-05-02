Liberia: Popular Land Dealer Denounces Involvement in Shooting of LNP Chief Inspector

Ralph Paye, a renowned land dealer and Administrator of the James Vertorqualle and Kaibor Estates in Lower Montserrado and Margibi counties, has publicly denounced any involvement in the recent shooting of Liberia National Police (LNP) Chief Inspector Sam W. Walker.

Inspector Walker was shot on April 6, 2025, while responding to a land dispute in the New Israel, Mount Barclay Community. The violent incident also involved an attack on a vehicle, prompting a full-scale investigation by the Liberia National Police.

Following the shooting, the LNP released a statement naming several individuals as persons of interest and circulated photographs believed to show suspects connected to the case. Among those images was Mr. Paye's, despite his name not being explicitly mentioned in the official police communication.

At a press conference held Wednesday in Harrisburg, Mr. Paye strongly refuted any connection to the incident. "I was not in Montserrado County, nor involved in any land activity in the vicinity at the time the incident occurred," Paye asserted. "Despite knowing some of the individuals named in the report, that does not incriminate me in this situation."

Paye criticized the Liberia National Police for what he called a misleading public portrayal that has caused reputational harm and put his life at risk. "It is concerning that my image was shared publicly by the Police, yet my name was not mentioned in its official communication. This has led to unnecessary misperception," he said.

While expressing respect for the nation's security institutions, Paye urged authorities to exercise caution in their investigations. "We call on them to do their due diligence before coming up with a report that might cause embarrassment for a prominent figure," he emphasized.

Paye, who is widely known for his real estate dealings, described himself as an advocate for peace, justice, and fairness. He noted that he had never been involved in a land dispute that escalated into violence and expressed his readiness to cooperate fully with the police.

"I am willing to appear before the Liberia National Police to present evidence of my non-involvement, in close consultation with my legal counsel," he stated.

Paye commended the Mayor of Careysburg for his developmental efforts but advised thoughtful consideration when making decisions that impact citizens.

As the investigation continues, Mr. Paye remains hopeful that the Liberia National Police will issue a clarification regarding his alleged involvement and extend a formal invitation for him to clear his name.