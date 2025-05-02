For the first time in Liberia's history, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended its presence far beyond the capital, reaching some of the country's most remote and underserved regions.

This groundbreaking transformation is being led by Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, whose bold and inclusive vision is turning the EPA into a truly national institution.

In a major decentralization effort, the EPA has established new offices in Grand Kru, Rivercess, River Gee, Sinoe, and Grand Cape Mount Counties, as well as in Bentol City in Montserrado County and at the National Port Authority. These areas had previously operated without any direct EPA footprint, leaving environmental oversight and community engagement severely limited.

"Environmental protection should not be a luxury reserved for urban centers," said Dr. Yarkpawolo. "Every Liberian, regardless of where they live, deserves access to information, support, and accountability on environmental matters."

Dr. Yarkpawolo's leadership is not only reshaping the structure of the EPA but also redefining its mission. By pushing for local presence, the agency is now positioned to directly monitor environmental threats, implement climate resilience initiatives, and support sustainable development efforts at the county level.

The EPA release further disclosed that the new offices are already operational, with trained staff engaging local stakeholders, conducting environmental inspections, and leading awareness efforts in their respective regions.

The expansion has received strong backing from international partners such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which has supported the EPA's capacity building and logistical rollout in key areas.

Complementing this decentralized push, the EPA recently unveiled a modern headquarters building in Mamba Point, Monrovia. While this facility serves as the nerve center for national and international coordination, the agency's real strength now lies in its reach across the country.

In the coming days, Dr. Yarkpawolo is expected to travel to River Gee and Grand Kru Counties to officially open EPA offices and hold community dialogues -- a demonstration of his commitment to participatory environmental governance.

Observers and environmental advocates say this shift represents a major breakthrough in Liberia's environmental sector. By decentralizing operations, the EPA is not only bridging the urban-rural divide but also ensuring that climate action, conservation, and pollution control efforts are inclusive and effective.

Under Dr. Yarkpawolo's watch, the EPA is no longer centered in Monrovia -- it is working for all of Liberia.