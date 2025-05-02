Liberia: Govt Takes Ownership of Controversial Mining Site in Todee

After months of mounting tension, violent confrontations, and tragic loss, the mining conflict in Benben Town, Todee District, has finally come to a peaceful resolution, hailing the direct intervention of Assistant Minister of Mines, Carlos Edison Tingban.

Tingban's recent visit to the town, backed by a technical team from the Ministry of Mines, brought clarity, assurance, and a renewed path toward unity for a once-divided community.

The conflict, which had crippled local activities and instilled fear among residents, stemmed from a contentious dispute between two groups over ownership of a lucrative mining site. Each group presented separate licenses purporting legal control over the same land.

As tension escalated over time, the disagreement tragically led to violence and the reported loss of lives, leaving the town in a state of grief and division.

Recognizing the gravity of the crisis, the Ministry of Mines and Energy had earlier dispatched a high-level team -- including the Deputy Minister for Operations, the Director of Mines, and other technicians -- to carry out a thorough assessment. This team listened attentively to both sides, documented concerns, and laid the groundwork for a final resolution.

On the day of the final intervention, Assistant Minister Tingban arrived in Benben Town with a clear mission: to settle the dispute permanently and help the community heal and move forward. His opening remarks at a well-attended town hall gathering set a hopeful tone.

"Today, we have come to find a permanent solution to the long-standing conflict in the Benben Town Mining Site," he declared, addressing a crowd eager for peace.

Minister Tingban emphasized the importance of unity, collective ownership of the peace process, and community-driven solutions. His speech was not only firm but deeply empathetic -- a leadership style that resonated with both factions and neutral residents alike.

"If you cannot agree to live together in peaceful harmony, you as a people cannot solve this problem," he warned. "Nobody can solve this problem for you; only you, the residents, can solve your own problem. We can talk about everything here today and leave from here, but you people have to live peacefully together."

In one of the most moving moments of his visit, Tingban directly acknowledged the human cost of the conflict.

"The other day, I heard that someone died. This is not a good story about you people," he said solemnly. "What you have here is supposed to impact your lives positively and benefit this town."

The Assistant Minister's remarks carried both urgency and hope. He reminded the residents that the site -- rich in mineral potential -- could serve as a powerful vehicle for development, but only if managed responsibly and collaboratively.

The Ministry's resolution plan addressed the root causes of the conflict while safeguarding fairness. It was officially announced that both licenses would remain recognized, ensuring that no party felt excluded or invalidated. This decision was pivotal in restoring trust and defusing lingering animosity.

Crucially, Assistant Minister Tingban clarified that the disputed mining site is government-owned, and not the private property of any individual or group.

"Nobody has or will take it, nor has it been encroached," he explained.

"No one man will own that place," he added, reinforcing the government's authority over national mineral resources.

As part of the resolution framework, the Ministry introduced a collaborative governance structure to manage the site going forward. Mr. Richard Kollie, a respected individual with prior experience working in the area, was asked to recommend one name for documentation. Simultaneously, the broader community was instructed to nominate a second representative. These two names will be submitted to the Ministry for formal documentation and inclusion in the mining site's oversight and management.

This inclusive approach aims to promote transparency, accountability, and local representation, while reducing the risk of future conflicts. It also signifies a shift from personal control to community empowerment and shared benefit.

"We want to help you as community people so that you can be able to improve your lives, even though the place belongs to the Government," said Tingban, outlining the Ministry's broader development agenda.

The intervention and resolution in Benben Town are now being seen as a blueprint for conflict mediation in other mining-affected areas across Liberia. Minister Tingban's balanced approach -- blending authority with empathy -- has been widely praised by community members and local leaders.

For Benben Town, the resolution marks the end of a dark chapter and the beginning of a hopeful future. A once-divided community now has the opportunity to rebuild, collaborate, and prosper from its natural resources -- united under a shared vision and the guiding hand of effective governance.

As the dust settles and mining operations resume under the new framework, the town can now look ahead to a future rooted in peace, stability, and development -- a testament to what determined leadership and community cooperation can achieve.