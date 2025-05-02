Liberia: Govt, Actionaid, Others Host Dialogue On Inclusive Climate Agenda

The government, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), ActionAid Liberia (AAL) and other key stakeholders, has successfully concluded a three-day National Dialogue focused on integrating youth, gender, and child-centered priorities into Liberia's updated climate commitments (Nationally Determined Contributions 3.0).

The event, held from Thursday, April 17 to Saturday, April 19 in Ganta, Nimba County, brought together approximately 125 representatives from government ministries, civil society organizations, youth and women's groups, and community leaders.

The core aim was to ensure the inclusion of voices often marginalized in climate policymaking, particularly, women, youth, and children. As Liberia prepares its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) 3.0 under the Paris Agreement.

Providing an overview of the country's climate trajectory, Mr. John Kannah, NDC Coordinator, highlighted key progress and emphasized that the dialogue marked a crucial step toward a more inclusive and ambitious NDC 3.0.

In his opening remarks, Ezekiel Nyanfor, Executive Director of the Liberian Youth for Climate Actions (LYCA), stressed the importance of participatory governance. "For Liberia to effectively confront the climate crisis, we must include all segments of society, especially youth, women, and children, whose futures are most threatened," he said.

Dr. John Solunth Smith, National Feminist Economist representing UN Women, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to gender responsive climate action. "Youth and gender-responsive solutions are not optional--they are essential to building a sustainable and equitable future," he noted.

Meanwhile, the President of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), Banica S. Elliott called for greater youth leadership in climate policy. "Youth must not only be included--they must lead. They are the key actors in shaping Liberia's climate future," she emphasized.

Speaking on behalf of grassroots women's organizations, Mrs. Laura Bee Kiekpo, Financial Secretary of the Women Empowerment Forum of Liberia at the Women NGO Secretariat (WONGOSOL), highlighted the critical role of women in advancing community-based resilience. She urged increased support for grassroots women's climate initiatives.

Going further, Mr. Arthur R.M. Becker, Director of the Department of Multilateral Environmental Agreements at the EPA, emphasized the need for policy alignment with global climate goals. "This dialogue exemplifies Liberia's commitment to inclusive climate governance. Every voice must be integrated into our national climate planning," he said.

During the event, participants engaged in a range of activities including panel discussions, breakout sessions, and collaborative dialogues. Topics covered included tools for integrating gender and youth in NDCs, gender equity in climate action, youth-led initiatives, child protection in climate policy, and strategies for local adaptation.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and other institutions showed strong support for inclusive climate governance, signaling a multi-sectoral approach to climate action.

Youth leaders and advocates called for meaningful inclusion in both policy development and implementation, stressing the need for increased investment in community-driven solutions and leadership development programs.

UNDP's Program Coordinator for Green and Inclusive Growth, Mr. E. Abraham T. Tumbey, Jr., praised the initiative as a model of inclusive climate engagement. "This effort demonstrates Liberia's commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in building a resilient and sustainable future," he said.

In her closing remarks, Atty. Laura Golakeh, Deputy Minister for Gender at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, underscored the need to mainstream gender and child rights into all aspects of climate policy. She urged for collaborative efforts to translate inclusive policy frameworks into actionable implementation.

The dialogue resulted in a technical paper with a joint position statement highlighting the need to integrate the priorities of youth, women, children, and persons with disabilities into Liberia's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) for a resilient and sustainable future against climate change.

The paper recommends gender-focused targets and indicators in the revised NDC to ensure inclusive participation and equitable benefits from climate actions.

The outcomes from the dialogue will directly inform the formulation of Liberia's revised NDC 3.0, scheduled for submission later this year.