Liberia: AFELL Wants Rule of Law for Justice Strengthened

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) wants the rule of law for justice strengthened in Liberia. The call was made at the 23rd Convention of the Association on Capitol Hill in Monrovia. During the convention, Cllr. Philomena T. Williams was reelected as President of AFELL.

Speaking on the theme: "Together Let's Rise Up to Strengthen the Rule of Law for Justice," Cllr. Williams called attention to pressing national issues including sexual and gender-based violence, custody rights in divorce cases, and female genital mutilation.

The AFELL boss reaffirmed the organization's commitment to promoting peace, security, and human rights. She appealed to Liberia's three branches of government, civil society, and the general public to support efforts to strengthen the rule of law.

During the review period from 2022 to 2024, AFELL says the organization has provided legal aid to more than 5,000 beneficiaries, conducted over 1,265 mediations, and handled more than 532 court cases, including actions involving rape, domestic violence, custody disputes, and property rights.

AFELL also conducted human rights and domestic violence training to over 360 judges, prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and community leaders, while reaching over 2,843 citizens through advocacy and civic education initiatives.

Acknowledging AFELL's partners, Cllr. Williams thanked institutions such as the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), Danish Institute Against Torture (DIGNITY), UN Women, and the Irish Embassy for their continued support in strengthening human rights advocacy and combating gender-based violence in Liberia.

Delivering the keynote address, Civil Law Court Judge Eva M. Morgan reflected on AFELL's establishment during Liberia's civil crisis in 1990 and its ongoing advocacy for the rights of women, children, and indigent persons. She dismissed misconceptions that AFELL's mission undermines men, asserting that the organization advocates for justice for all Liberians.

"The rule of law is the singular element that cements and advances our countries," Judge Morgan said, warning against treating it as a slogan rather than a principle. She called for a collective commitment to uphold freedoms such as speech and assembly, which she described as vital to Liberia's peace and development.

Also speaking, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh urged the female lawyers to match their words with decisive actions. Addressing the delegates, she encouraged the newly elected officials to avoid complacency and work diligently toward achieving AFELL's mission.

"Avoid complacency and work in accordance with the goals and objectives of AFELL," Chief Justice Yuoh emphasized, stressing the need for continued advocacy on issues affecting women and children. She also cautioned against individuals falsely presenting themselves as legal practitioners. "If you are not a lawyer, shut up and stop acting like you know it all," she warned.

The convention concluded with the reelection of Cllr. Philomena T. Williams as President, alongside Cllr. Bowoulo Taylor Kelly as First Vice President, Cllr. Evelyn Lah Gongloe as Second Vice President, Cllr. Isabel B. Diggs as Treasurer, Cllr. Sundaiway Nelson Amegashie as Secretary General, and Cllr. Tonieh Talery Wiles as Chaplain respectively.

Additionally, AFELL recognized and honored several senior female lawyers for their distinguished contributions to the organization. Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, Associate Justices Jamesetta Howard Wolokollie and Ceaineh D. Clinton Johnson, former Associate Justice Felicia Coleman, former Chief Justice Francis Johnson Allison, and other prominent legal practitioners.

Awards for Excellent Leadership were given to Cllr. Sumo Izetta Wesley, Cllr. Teplah P. Reeves, Atty. Vivian Neil, and Cllr. Lois Lewis Brutus.

The convention was graced by international and local dignitaries, including representatives from the Embassy of Cameroon, Liberia's Ministry of Gender, the Liberia National Bar Association, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Women, the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, as well as members of the Female Journalists Association of Liberia, rural women groups, and students from various high schools.