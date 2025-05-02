Liberia: Human Resource Professionals Elect New Leadership

The Association of Liberia Human Resource Professionals (ALHRP) held a highly anticipated election on April 26, 2025, electing a new leadership team tasked with steering the organization toward significant growth over the next two years.

The election, marked by fierce competition, particularly for the presidential position, saw Jonah Soe Kotee, one of the founding members of ALHRP, re-elected as president after a close and heated contest with Chris Hansford.

Kotee, who has served as acting president for over 12 years since the organization's inception, emerged victorious with over 70 votes from the 101 valid votes cast.

Kotee's re-election comes at a pivotal moment in ALHRP's development, as he vows to lead the organization into a new phase with a comprehensive five-year strategic plan. This plan aims to establish a permanent headquarters, increase membership across Liberia, and strengthen the group's professional and legal standing by ensuring its enactment into law.

In his victory speech, Kotee emphasized the importance of innovation, integrity, and professionalism, noting that ALHRP is not a political entity but a space dedicated to improving the human resource landscape in Liberia. "This is a professional group, not a political group," Kotee said. "We are focused on making the entity vibrant, innovative, and with integrity as the center of our code values."

Chris Hansford, the challenger for the presidency, campaigned on a platform of accountability and capacity building. He stressed the need for ALHRP to secure its own headquarters, enhance the professional development of its members, and expand connections with other HR chapters across Africa.

Despite his defeat, Hansford congratulated Kotee on his victory and pledged his continued support for the organization's success. "We are willing to bring in our expertise, whenever we are called upon," Hansford said.

Kotee's leadership will be critical as ALHRP moves forward with its plans for expansion and professional development. The new leadership team is committed to further elevating the status of human resources in Liberia's public and private sectors.

One of the most pressing challenges highlighted during the organization's 4th annual convention, held earlier in the week at Jackie's Resort in Ganta, was the political interference in the hiring practices of public sector HR departments. It was noted that political leaders often bypass qualified candidates to make appointments based on political allegiance, undermining the integrity of the HR profession.

The election results were welcomed by the members of ALHRP, with the acting board chair, Mr. T. Nelson Williams, urging all members to put aside any differences and unite for the betterment of the organization. "The vote is over, there is no more Team Jonah or Team Chris, all we have is ALHRP," Williams said.

The newly elected board members, alongside Kotee, include Mr. Roosevelt Richards as Vice President for Training and Development, Mr. Dempster Zawou as Vice President for Finance and Administration, and three other officers elected by acclamation. Their collective efforts will be key in ensuring that ALHRP continues to grow and influence the professional HR landscape in Liberia and beyond.

With a mission to address people management challenges, build partnerships with stakeholders, and promote HR credentials for Liberian professionals, ALHRP aims to continue fostering national networking and enhancing the effectiveness of HR practices across various sectors.

As the newly elected leadership takes charge, the organization stands poised for a transformative five-year journey, committed to the strategic goals that will shape the future of human resource management in Liberia.