Liberia: The Supreme Court Has Spoken but the Supreme Court Erred!

This is a seminal moment for the Supreme Court and the Country. We need to be deliberate, rigorous and comprehensive. We need to remove political sentiments and get this right for its precedential value and the need for political stability.

Constitution law is inherently complex as it deals with the highest law of the land. It is made more complex because it has to navigate the complex contours of the three coordinate branches of government respecting the separation of powers.

There are well-established frameworks of constitutional construction, doctrines, analyses, etc. that must inform the resolution of constitutional cases. One such doctrine of relevance to this case is the Political Question doctrine - the court WILL NOT hear a case that is so politically charged.

SUMMARY

POLITICAL QUESTION DOCTRINE - The Supreme Court should not have taken the case under the Political Question doctrine. The doctrine holds that the court will refuse to hear a case if it is essentially a Political Question. There are six factors used to determine whether a case is a Political Question. At least one of the factors must apply to the case to be a Political Question. We show that at least three such factors apply to this case; hence, it is a Political Question, and the court should not hear the case.

CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM OF THE SUPREME COURT IS NECESSARY

"When the courts deal, as ours do, with great public questions, the only protection against unwise decisions, and even judicial usurpation, is careful scrutiny of their action and fearless comment upon it." Preface, Supreme Court Review (1961).

"It is the inherent right and the highest duty of the Bar to analyze, criticize, make recommendations, and work toward improvement in both the rulings and operation of courts, from the lowest to the highest level." 48 ABA J. 595, 662 (1962). Neither judges nor -- as Justice Jackson has told us -- justices are infallible, and the many instances of overruled precedents or shifts in analyses indicate that careful criticism of court action has a vital role to play in development of the law.

I am calling on the National Bar, the Law School, Constitution Law scholars, etc. to weigh in on this issue. It is too important for our legal system and our political stability to get this wrong. I also wish that some members of the legal community could file Amicus Curiae Briefs to guide the court.

To the non-legal reading public, I urge patience and an open mind. I encourage you to consult your relatives, friends, etc. who are lawyers, research or google the concepts.

To Ma Wata, I don't know wah to say oo. The law says that the Supreme Court nah supposed to put her mouth insah. Dah nah Supreme Court bisnay!! The Supreme Court got no fish to fry inside.

To politicians, political actors, etc., the Supreme Court must remain apolitical! It is not an instrument to do your political bidding.

To the public, let all of us be patient and listen to the legal experts to guide us and not the talking heads on social media and talk shows. Constitution law is complex and not often intuitive.

To the Supreme Court, I pray that you will be gracious in reconsideration and apply the well-established Political Question doctrine in constitution law. It is intended to insulate you from political manipulation and political pressure of the kind you are experiencing in this case. It will protect and preserve the independence of the Supreme Court. It is an important tool to ensure judicial restraint and avoid judicial activism.

"In many instances, the courts have been drawn by litigants before them into areas properly and constitutionally belonging to the other branches or to other states. Those intrusions have not fostered, in Washington's words "the happiness of our country" and "the stability of our political system" (Article on Judicial Restraint) ".

"When courts fail to exercise self-restraint and instead enter the political realms reserved to the elected branches, they subject themselves to the political pressure endemic to that arena and invite popular attack. When we judge act within our constitutional competence, we are supported; when we act outside that competence, then distrust, disrespect, and active dislike of the courts set in, impairing our ability to perform even unquestioned judicial tasks." (Judge Wilkey, Article on Judicial Restraint, John G. Roberts Folder, # 60-89-372).

"We should be ever mindful of the contradictions that would arise if a democracy were to permit general oversight of the ELECTED branches of government by a NONREPRESENTATIVE, and in large measure INSULATED, judicial branch" Justice Powell, United States v. Richardson, 418 U.S. 166, 188 (1974) Concurring opinion).

By urging courts to observe appropriate self-restraint and avoid intrusions into the domain of the other branches, we will be taking significant steps to secure their independence.

There are some personal reasons not to do this but the seminal nature of this case and its precedential value trumps those narrow personal concerns. I know absolutely no one in the Majority block. I do know Fonati Koffa and Musa Bility of the Minority Block. Fonati Koffa is a friend and our leader of Friends of Brumskine (FOB) (2005). The importance and implications of this case requires that we transcend personal and relationship concerns.

CONTEXT

The fight for the Speakership is inherently political. Wheeling and dealing, shifting loyalties, changing party affiliations, betrayal, etc. are all politics. These are POLITICAL ACTORS in a POLITICAL SPACE employing POLITICAL PROCESSES to achieve POLITICAL SELF-INTERESTED ENDS.

RULE OF LAW vs NON-RULE OF LAW

This case has nothing to do with the rule of law. Both factions have repeatedly demonstrated a troubling and complete lack of respect for the rule of law with their actions (assault, battery, breaking in, etc.). You cannot show disregard for the rule of law in the process and claim commitment to the rule of law for the outcome.

RECEIVING MONEY TO REMOVE SPEAKER - Unsavory and sad but NOT Illegal. The inducement could be a project for your district, membership on a committee, etc. These are elected representatives answerable only to their constituencies.

INCUMBENT GOVERNMENT MANEUVERING TO REMOVE SPEAKER - Unsavory and sad but NOT illegal. This is party politics. Any incumbent government would maneuver to have a speaker from its party to support and advance her agenda.

YES, ANY GROUP OF REPRESENTATIVES CAN GET TOGETHER ANYTIME TO REMOVE A SPEAKER - Unsavory and sad but NOT illegal! The House internal rules and procedures will deal with this. The Supreme Court has ABSOLUTELY no part to play in this - Political Question Doctrine AND Separation of Powers!

All of the above issues reflect the maturity and strengths of political parties and the quality of their representation. This is a sad and unfortunate state of our democracy. Perhaps, we need to help the electorate (civic education, awareness, etc.) elect a better cadre of legislators. But this is the hand we have been dealt. This is where we are.

From "ULTRA VIRES to UNCONSTITUTIONAL"

So how did the court move from "ULTRA VIRES" to "UNCONSTITUTIONAL"? What new arguments were advanced to move from ultra vires to unconstitutional - NONE! What new laws were presented - NONE! It was the political drumbeat from the public and powerful political actors for a particular "Clarity". Although the court should not have taken the case under the Political Question doctrine, the court did give a CLEAR finding that the House had not perfected her own rules and exhausted her internal processes for the matter to be resolved. That was a CLEAR ruling of the Supreme Court. But the public and political actors wanted a "particular" CLEAR finding to solve a brewing political problem.

That is NOT the role of the Supreme Court! Especially, when the problem constitutionally belongs to another coordinate branch of government. The court should remain apolitical and out of politics. The result is the judicial activism and judicial overreach.

How does the court determine the legitimate Speaker of a coordinate branch when the House had not perfected its own rules and exhausted its own internal processes and procedures on the matter?

In our Liberian proverb, the Executive and the House have used the Supreme Court's hand to remove the coal (the mess they created) from the fire. The political branches created this problem. Let them solve it.

The Supreme Court is warned! The net effect is that one coordinate branch (The judiciary) has SINGLE-HANDEDLY determined the leadership of another coordinate branch (The Legislature) in a glaring example of judicial overreach and disregard for the separation of powers of the coordinate branches in a case in which the Supreme Court should not have heard at all under the Political Question doctrine of constitution law. That is unthinkable!

POLITICAL QUESTION DOCTRINE AND ITS APPLICATION TO THE SPEAKER SAGA

The US Supreme Court identified six factors relevant to the political question doctrine in the 1962 case Baker v. Carr:

A case is a Political Question if it meets at least ONE of the following factors:

1- A textually demonstrable constitutional commitment of the issue to a coordinate political department.

2- A lack of judicially discoverable and manageable standards for resolving it.

3- The impossibility of deciding without an initial policy determination of a kind clearly for nonjudicial discretion.

4- The impossibility of a court's undertaking independent resolution without expressing lack of the respect due coordinate branches of government.

5- An unusual need for unquestioning adherence to a political decision already made.

6- The potentiality of embarrassment from multifarious pronouncements by various departments on one question.

A finding that a matter qualifies as a Political Question divests the court of jurisdiction; that is, they lack the power to rule on the matter. This is true even if other justiciability requirements - standing, ripeness and mootness are met.

We contend that this case meets several factors (1, 4, and 6) that placed it squarely in the Political Question realm. Therefore, the Supreme Court should not have taken this case.

REQUIREMENT ONE: A textually demonstrable constitutional commitment of the issue to a coordinate political department.

Art. 38. Each House shall adopt its own rules of procedure, enforce order and with the concurrence of two-thirds of the entire membership, may expel a member for cause. Each House shall establish its own committees and sub-committees; provided, however, that the committees on revenues and appropriations shall consist of one member from each County.

All rules adopted by the Legislature shall conform to the requirements of due process of law laid down in this Constitution.

Art. 49. The House of Representative shall elect once every six years a Speaker who shall be the presiding officer of that body, a Deputy Speaker, and such other officers as shall ensure the proper functioning of the House. The speaker, the Deputy Speaker and other officers so elected may be removed from office for cause by resolution of a two-thirds majority of the members of the House.

COMMENT: Art. 38 and Art. 49 of the constitution has texturally committed to each House the issue of internal governance including the leadership- "adopting its own rules of procedures and enforced order..." and. a Speaker who shall be the house its leadership. Accordingly, this case qualifies as a political question.

The political question doctrine suggests that certain constitutional disputes are not appropriate for judicial review and are best left to the political branches of government. For example, impeachment has been texturally committed by the Constitution to the House and Senate. Therefore, the validity of an impeachment trial is considered a Political Question and is NOT REVIEWABLE by the court.

REQUIREMENT FOUR: The impossibility of a court's undertaking independent resolution without expressing lack of the respect due coordinate branches of government.

COMMENT: As noted above, there is nothing more internal and sacrosanct to a coordinate body than its governance and leadership. To have one coordinate body (The Judiciary) SINGLE-HANDEDLY determine the leadership of another coordinate body (the Legislature) when it has not exhausted and perfected her own internal processes and procedures is inherently disrespectful. This is a Political Question. The court should not have taken the case.

REQUIREMENT SIX: The potentiality of embarrassment from multifarious pronouncements by various departments on one question.

COMMENT: This is so self-evident! You now have the awkward case in which one coordinate branch has pronouncement for two different Speakers. It is even worse as another coordinate branch (The Executive) is recognizing one of the two Speakers. This is EXACTLY the embarrassment of the kind that the Political Question doctrine seeks to avoid.

You will note that I have not touched or commented on specific legal instruments (Bill of Information, Supreme Court Rules, etc.). I have also not commented on processes, procedures, etc. They are moot on the finding that the case is a Political Question.

In 2008, barely one year in this country, I heard Cllr. Winston Tubman comments during his testimony to the Truth and Reconciliation Committee (TRC) that triggered a number of headlines: ("Ellen Not Eligible for 2011", Daily Observer, October 8, 2008) and ("Pres. Sirleaf Must Stick to One-Term", The News, October 8, 2008). Cllr. Tubman relied on the 10-year residency clause of Art. 52 (C) of the Constitution. I wrote the attached piece: "Cllr. Tubman is WRONG on Article 52(c)".

In 2008, I saw an erudite lawyer and politician weaponizing a clause of the Constitution for political advantage. Today, I see politicians and political actors manipulating the constitution for political purposes. In both cases, I see the potential of creating confusion and misconception in the public domain; thus, manipulating the legal system and sowing seeds of political instability.

We are already witnessing confusion in the public domain and threats of political instability. This is wrong and dangerous!

POSTSCRIPT: As I completed this piece, I listened to the press conference of the Liberian Bar Association. I commend them for speaking up. I have also seen a robust debate on social media. I am encouraged and pleased that the citizenry is engaged. GOD BLESS MAMA LIBERIA!