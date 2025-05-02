Liberia: LMDC Halts Suction-Based Vacuum Therapy Services

The Liberian Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has halted all suction-based vacuum therapy procedures at Fortune Skin Care due to training and equipment certification discrepancies.

Although vacuum therapy is considered noninvasive and non-surgical, the international standards require providers to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid, possess detailed knowledge of skin, fat and muscle anatomy, and demonstrate proficiency in safe suction levels, and proficiency in various aspects of the procedure.

The regulation further mandated in a notice issued on Wednesday, April 30, that all vacuum-therapy equipment receive approval from the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority and be operated exclusively by trained professionals under the supervision of a licensed physician capable of managing potential complications.

The council said that it consulted with multiple authorities, including the Ministry of Health, the West African College of Surgeons, the Ministry of Justice, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, and the Liberian Board of Nursing and Midwifery, to ensure a coordinated response, emphasizing patient safety and adherence to ethical standards.

Fortune Skincare is cooperating with the LMDC and regulatory authority to comply with safety and ethical standards, the statement indicated.

The entity has reportedly submitted operator-qualification documents for review and is working closely with both the LMDC and the regulatory authority to demonstrate full compliance with national safety and ethical standards.

The suspension will, however, persist until satisfactory evidence of staff qualifications and equipment certification is provided to ensure the integrity of cosmetic and therapeutic services in Liberia.

"The council's priority is to safeguard patient safety and uphold the integrity of all cosmetic and therapeutic services offered in Liberia," the LMDC announcement read.