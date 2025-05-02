Liberia: Rights Activists Call On Boakai to Fund War Crimes Court

Activists and human rights actors advocating for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in Liberia have called on President Joseph Boakai to provide full funding to enable the court to bring justice to victims of the country's 14-year civil war, which lasted between 1989 and 2003, killing more than 200,000 people and displacing many.

During a national transitional justice coordinating meeting, the activists reiterated their demand, urging the president to go beyond issuing an executive order and ensure the institution is adequately funded.

Ambassador Maxson Kpakio, CEO of the Restoring Hope Foundation International, urged his colleagues to write a formal letter to President Boakai asking for full financial support for the institution.

"All of our people that are here have given us one year of free service, something that we all should be able to cherish from the bottom of our hearts -- all the way to the intern I want to thank. But, for the anarchy that took place in Liberia, please, as we leave from here today, let's write a letter to the president calling for total support for this institution," he said.

President Boakai made history when he publicly declared that his government would establish the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) to prosecute individuals and organizations who participated in the nation's brutal conflict.

The 2003 Comprehensive Accra Peace Agreement (CPA), which brought an end to the nation's civil war, mandated the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). The TRC, a nine-member commission, was charged with examining human rights abuses from January 1979 to October 2003. TRC officially completed its mandate on June 30, 2009, and submitted its final report shortly thereafter.

The TRC's report contained a wide range of recommendations aimed at addressing the root causes of the Liberian civil wars and fostering national healing and reconciliation. Some key recommendations included the prosecution of those responsible for gross human rights violations and war crimes.

Reparations for victims of the conflict, institutional reforms to promote good governance and prevent future conflicts, and a "Palava Hut" program. The TRC report also recommended the establishment of a war crimes court to prosecute those responsible for gross human rights violations, war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed during the conflict.

Even with the finalization of the TRC report under the former female and Africa's first head of state, the court was not established. It was also not established under former president George Weah. However, many were amazed when President Boakai made the declaration to establish the court.

He immediately issued an Executive Order, for the formation of the Office for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court Liberia (OWECC-L). This office is charged with the mandate of leading the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) and the National Anti-Corruption Court (NACC).

The lifespan of this order was for a year as enshrined in the Liberian constitution, prompting many transitional justice actors to panic about the status of the court establishment and the quest to bring justice to the war victims. However, on April 30, 2025, President Boakai renewed Executive Order No. 131, now Executive Order No. 148, reaffirming his administration's commitment to establishing the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia.

According to the Executive Mansion, this renewal ensures the continued operation of the Office OWECC-L, which was initially created on May 2, 2024, to spearhead the process of justice and reconciliation for atrocities committed during Liberia's civil conflicts.

"I, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, by the power vested by the Constitution of Liberia and in compliance with Liberia's international obligations and the will of the Liberian people to obtain justice and bring closure to the events of the civil war, do hereby reiterate the continuous existence of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia," the Executive Order reads.

Cllr. Jallah Barbu, who served as the OWECC-L Executive Director, will spearhead the investigation, designing and prescribing the methodology, mechanisms, and the process for the establishment of a WECC for Liberia as well as for the establishment of NACC.

According to the President's Executive Order, the office shall be semi-dependent; the office shall be a grant line item within the budget of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs. It shall be funded through a special budgetary process with an annual appropriation of two million United States dollars payable in equal quarter amounts of five hundred thousand United States dollars directly into its bank account at the beginning of each quarter by the ministry of finance and development planning at the beginning of each quarter.

This amount is higher than the previous US$300,000,000 allocated into the budget by the Boakai administration. Given that the OWECC-L has a lot of work to do, including employing more staff and ensuring that everyone is aware of the OWECC-L and able to fully engage. Transitional justice actors, including activists and human rights, are urging the government to ensure that adequate funding is allocated for the office.

Dempster Brown, Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), said the commission is concerned about security for the executive director and his staff. Cllr. Brown said ensuring full protection for staff of the institution is crucial to avoid fear and intimidation.

"No security protection here. When you talk about war crime court, some people have committed atrocities against the citizens of this country, and today they are in the government. They are undermining this war crimes office," he alleged.

Chaired by Cllr. Barbu and co-chaired by Esther Yango, Women's NGO Secretariat of Liberia, the meeting highlighted the process of the OWECC-L. Recommendations were made by transitional justice actors, including finding ways to engage with disabled communities.

Yango emphasizes the need for inclusive leadership that has both males and females. "As we review and finalize our TOR, I want to caution you all to remember the importance for us to be gender inclusive as we finalize the document.

I am kindly asking that we ensure that the leadership is gender inclusive, where we will consider the vice co-chairperson to be female."