Liberia: LNBA Prez Under Fire Over Supreme Court Ruling On House Leadership

When Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), labeled the Supreme Court's recent ruling on the House Speakership crisis as a "criminal subversion of the Government," he ignited a storm of controversy within Liberia's legal community.

The Court's April 23, 2025, decision reaffirmed Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate Speaker of the House of Representatives, declaring any legislative sessions held without his presence and participation unconstitutional.

Varmah's vehement critique has drawn sharp rebukes from legal luminaries, including former LNBA President Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, and calls for his resignation from other senior lawyers.

At the heart of the dispute is the Supreme Court's interpretation of Articles 33 and 49 of the Liberian Constitution, which pertain to legislative quorum and the election and removal of the Speaker. The Court held that any session conducted without Speaker Koffa, despite his availability, was unconstitutional. Varmah contends that this ruling oversteps judicial boundaries, infringing upon the separation of powers and the Political Question Doctrine, which reserves certain matters for resolution within the political branches of government.

In a press conference, Varmah argued that the Court's use of a Bill of Information--a procedural tool intended to clarify existing judgments--to effectively issue a new ruling was inappropriate. He warned that if the Court's decision stands, it could invalidate the 2025 National Budget, passed during sessions deemed unconstitutional, thereby disrupting government operations and financial disbursements. "This could amount to criminal subversion of the State," Varmah asserted, urging the Court to reconsider its position to prevent a constitutional crisis.

Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, a respected human rights advocate and former LNBA President, expressed deep concern over Varmah's statements. While stopping short of calling for Varmah's resignation, Gongloe emphasized that accusing the Supreme Court of treason is unprecedented and undermines the judiciary's authority. "Lawyers have the right to disagree with the Supreme Court's opinions, but such disagreements should be based on legal reasoning, not political rhetoric," Gongloe stated. He clarified that Varmah's remarks represent his personal views and not those of the broader legal community.

Adding to the chorus of criticism, Cllr. Jonathan T. Massaquoi, a senior lawyer, has called for Varmah's immediate resignation. Massaquoi contends that Varmah's public commentary on a matter pending re-argument before the Supreme Court violates the sub judice rule and risks contempt proceedings. "Such conduct undermines the integrity and independence of the judicial process," Massaquoi argued, emphasizing that the Bar Association must model restraint and respect for the judiciary.

Massaquoi further warned that Varmah's statements could erode public confidence in the legal system and set a dangerous precedent. He highlighted that the Supreme Court's decisions are final and binding, as stipulated in Articles 65 and 66 of the Constitution, and must be respected to maintain the rule of law. "The Judiciary is the anchor which holds a stabilized government in balance; without it, vested interests might suffer, sacred rights might be violated, and administrative chaos could result," Massaquoi noted.

The LNBA, under Varmah's leadership, has proposed the formation of an Independent Mediation Committee to resolve the legislative impasse. This committee would include former Chief Justices, the Interreligious Council, civil society leaders, and members of the LNBA. Varmah emphasized that such a body could facilitate dialogue among the rival factions in the House of Representatives and restore institutional harmony.

However, critics argue that the judiciary's role is to interpret the Constitution and ensure adherence to the rule of law, not to mediate political disputes. They assert that the Supreme Court's ruling was a necessary intervention to uphold constitutional order amid a legislative crisis. The Court's decision was prompted by a Bill of Information filed by Speaker Koffa, seeking clarification on the legality of sessions held without his participation.

The controversy has also drawn attention to President Joseph Boakai's response to the Supreme Court's ruling. While acknowledging the Court's decision, President Boakai has stated that his administration will work with any legislative quorum that ensures the functioning of the government, regardless of who presides. This stance has been criticized by Gongloe, who warns that such ambiguity undermines the Constitution and could lead to political instability. "The Court has spoken. There is no ambiguity. Speaker J. Fonati Koffa is the legitimate presiding officer of the House of Representatives," Gongloe declared.

The unfolding legal and political drama underscores the delicate balance between Liberia's branches of government and the importance of upholding constitutional principles. As the nation grapples with this crisis, the legal community's response will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Liberia's democratic institutions.