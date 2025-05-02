Liberia: Aware International School Celebrates Cultural Festival

1 May 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

Students at Aware International School System, an Indian-run institution located on the GSA Road in Paynesville, on Saturday, April 26, celebrated their Annual Cultural Festival, bringing together children of different nationalities who displayed their cultures.

This vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, creativity, and talent kicked off at 4:00 pm, showcasing the multiple talents and cultural heritage of different nations. The event materialized with the concerted efforts of the cultural committee of the school.

The esteemed chief guest for the occasion was Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), Jerolinmek Matthew Piah.

The stage was adorned with performances reflecting the varied culture and colors of different nations. Various folk dances, ranging from different countries won the spectator's heart.

Students also showcased their musical talents by dancing to African, Asian and western instrumentals.

Minister Piah addressed the gathering and expressed how proud he was of the students' performances and the hard work put in by the organizing committee. He also focused on the importance of inclusivity and mutual respect in fostering a harmonious school community.

