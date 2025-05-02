press release

Today, the Democratic Alliance joins South Africans in marking Workers' Day by recognising the millions who are able to work every day with freedoms and protections, to put food on the table, to better themselves and their families and to grow our economy - but also, tragically, by recognizing the millions of South Africans who cannot find work in the face of one of the world's highest unemployment rates.

At a staggering 44.6% youth unemployment, up from 43.2% in the previous quarter, young South Africans may look at this Workers' Day with despair - but the DA commitment on this Workers' Day is that your despair can be transformed into hope. There is hope for economic growth and job creation in South Africa today, because the course and path of South Africa changed fundamentally in last year's election.

The DA is committed to economic growth and job creation. We are proud of our track record of growing local economies, and creating the best job opportunities at municipal and provincial level where we govern. And, as of 2024, in the various ministries we are responsible for in National Government.

This enables the DA to say today: South Africa, Jobs Are On The Way.

In the DA-led Western Cape, you have the best chance of getting a job compared to any other province - because voters there have empowered the DA to lead and to create jobs. In the Western Cape youth unemployment is around half the national average and over 80% of people who want to work in the Western Cape get a job - this is the highest in South Africa.

DA action in parliament and court and hard political work recently led to the scrapping of the VAT hike and a redrafting of the entire national budget so that it can be focussed on economic growth and jobs, because we could not accept doing more of the same and expecting new results.

Our supporters voted us into these positions and gave us a mandate to work for this kind of change, and we are delivering.

In the Government of National Unity, the DA's six ministries show what is possible when the DA's national job creation plans can be implemented. For example in Home Affairs, the DA's Dr. Leon Schreiber has introduced visa reforms to boost annual GDP growth by 1.2% and create 78 000 new jobs . In Public Works, the DA's Dean Macpherson is overseeing R437 billion worth of infrastructure projects in transport, water, energy, and housing, to create jobs . In Communications, the DA's Solly Malatsi is improving access to affordable smartphones and high-speed internet to millions of South Africans to create jobs in the digital economy .

While we focus on growth and jobs, we must also cut down the obstacles to growth, fairness and opportunities because talented South Africans are being held back by a legacy of outdated race-based policies that stifle potential and deter investment.

For example, BEE in its current form is no longer seen by a majority of South Africans as the best path to redress or growth - this was confirmed by a national poll by IPSOS. While South Africa must experience redress and economic transformation, it cannot be through BEE scorecards, fronting, enriched cadres and head counting. This only leads to more exclusion.

On 06 May the DA will be in the North Gauteng High Court to challenge the Minister of Labour's new racial employment targets, under the Employment Equity Amendment Act's Section 15A - because this is an impediment to inclusion, economic growth and jobs.

Outdated policies that stand in the way of growth and jobs are in the DA's crosshairs. We will do everything we can to take down these barriers.

Rest assured this Workers' Day, South Africa, Jobs Are On The Way!