Liberia: LNBA Executive Council Backs Its President On Supreme Court's Criticism

Monrovia — Following public criticism from some lawyers and members of the public, the leadership of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has received a strong vote of confidence from its National Executive Council.

In the wake of a statement issued by LNBA President Cllr. Bonor M. Varmah regarding the Supreme Court's opinion on the amended Bill of Information filed by Hon. J. Fonati Koffa and others, the National Executive Council convened an extraordinary session on Wednesday.

The Council, composed of the presidents of the 15 county bar associations and the LNBA's nationally elected officials, voted overwhelmingly to endorse Cllr. Varmah's April 29 statement. The Council also pledged to continue advancing a unified, purposeful, and bold Bar Association.

According to the Council, the president's statement addressed matters of national concern, judicial independence, and the protection of democratic institutions--core values that define the Bar's role as a defender of justice and the rule of law.

The Council noted that the president's comments have sparked critical national dialogue, which it described as a hallmark of Liberia's growing democracy.

The Executive Council reaffirmed its support for Cllr. Varmah's leadership, recognizing him as the constitutionally mandated spokesperson, chief executive officer, and chair of the Council.

"We call on all members of the LNBA, county bar associations, the judiciary, and the general public to support the leadership of Cllr. Varmah in promoting accountability, fairness, and integrity in public governance and the legal profession," the Council stated.

The Bar Association, it added, remains committed to its statutory and moral duty to speak truth to power and to serve the Liberian people through principled advocacy and responsible leadership.