Nigeria: Edwin Clark's Family Unveils Burial Programme, Commends Tinubu, Pandef, Nigerians

Abuja — The family of late elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has released the full burial programme for the South-South leader, who passed away on February 17, 2025.

At a press briefing in Abuja, his first son, Penaowei Clark, disclosed that a Memorial Lecture and Tributes will be held in honour of the late Ijaw leader on Tuesday, May 7 at the Nigeria Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja, at 11:00 a.m.

A Valedictory Session at the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly, Abuja, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8 at 11:00 a.m., in recognition of his service as a Senator in the Second Republic.

Penaowei Clark expressed the family's appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, PANDEF, the Delta State Government, other state governments, and Nigerians for their outpouring of support and for honouring Chief Clark's enduring contributions to national unity, justice, and equity.

He described his father as not only a national figure but also a devoted patriarch whose values and legacy continue to shape their family.

"Chief Edwin Clark was a founding father of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders' Forum (SMBLF), a tireless advocate for justice and national cohesion, and an inspiration to generations," he said.

The funeral activities will span from Tuesday, May 7 to Sunday, May 18, 2025, and are being organized in partnership with the Federal Government, Delta State Government, PANDEF, and community stakeholders.

Official Funeral Programme:

Tuesday, May 7

Memorial Lecture & Tributes

NAF Conference Centre, Abuja - 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 8

Valedictory Session

Senate Chambers, National Assembly, Abuja - 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, May 10

Wrestling Contest - Yenagoa

Service of Songs - St. James' Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja - 5:00 p.m.

Candlelight Memorial - No. 43 Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro - 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 11

Service of Songs - Royal House of Grace International Church, Port Harcourt - 4:00 p.m.

Monday, May 12

Commendation Service - National Christian Centre, Abuja - 8:00 a.m.

Valedictory Court Session - High Court of Justice, Warri, Delta State - 10:00 a.m.

Lying-in-State & Commendation Services:

Ijaw House, Yenagoa - 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Swamp Road Residence, Warri - 6:30-7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13

Lying-in-State - Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo - 10:00-10:30 a.m.

Commendation Service - 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Funeral Service - St. Peter's Anglican Church, Kiagbodo - 11:00 a.m.

Reception & Interment - 1:00 p.m.

All-Night Vigil - Kiagbodo

Sunday, May 18

Thanksgiving Service

"This schedule reflects a joint effort to honour and celebrate the remarkable life of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark. We invite all friends, associates, and well-wishers to join us in paying final respects to this great Nigerian," Penaowei Clark said.