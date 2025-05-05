Nigeria: Diphtheria Resurgence Kills 2 Children in Kaduna

Two children have lost their lives to resurgence of diphtheria at Tukur-Tukur community of Zaria in Zaria local government area of Kaduna State.

A community leader in the area and a Director with the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Abdulazeez Suleiman who disclosed this also raised an alarm over the development.

Suleiman lamented that the two children were lost within 48 hours after exhibiting symptoms such as sore throat, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and debilitating weakness.

"The outbreak in Tukur-Tukur serves as a reminder of the fragility of our public health achievements. Just months ago, our community faced a similar crisis that claimed four lives before health officials, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, intervened to control the spread.

"The recurrence of diphtheria in Tukur-Tukur raises critical questions about the state of our public health infrastructure, vaccination coverage, and community awareness.

"The cyclical nature of such outbreaks often unveils underlying systemic issues, including inadequate access to healthcare, vaccine hesitancy, and insufficient community engagement," he said.

He averred that the cooperation of parents with health workers is paramount in combating this resurgence, urging parents to recognise the importance of vaccination and seek immediate medical attention for any symptoms indicative of diphtheria or other communicable diseases.

"The role of health authorities in this scenario cannot be overstated. A swift and robust response is imperative to contain the outbreak and prevent further loss of life.

"Mobilising healthcare professionals to Tukur-Tukur must be prioritised, ensuring that vaccinations are administered, public awareness campaigns are launched, and treatment facilities are adequately equipped to handle potential cases," he said.

Suleiman further advocated the need for collaboration between local health officials, international organisations such as WHO and UNICEF, and community leaders as vital for effective response.

He further stressed that government must invest in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in underserved areas, which include availability of vaccines and enhancing the capacity of healthcare facilities to manage outbreaks effectively.

"Training healthcare workers in the recognition and treatment of diphtheria, alongside establishing surveillance systems to monitor disease trends, is vital for early detection and response," he stated.