Kenya: AirAsia X to Stop Nairobi-Kuala Lumpur Route Over Low Demand

4 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — AirAsia X, the low-cost arm of AirAsia, will stop Kuala Lumpur-Nairobi flights starting this September 1, 2025, over low demand.

Customers who had booked flights after the expiry date will be refunded, the airline added.

"Effective 01 September 2025, AirAsia X (flight code D7) will suspend flights between Kuala Lumpur and Nairobi as part of its network optimisation initiative due to lower than expected travel demand," the airline announced.

"The SROs including full refund, or Credit Account, or free of charge flight change (to travel before 31 August 2025) are aimed at assisting them to make alternate travel arrangements. Guests may also chat with Bo to avail the SROs."

The exit of AirAsia X comes less than six months after it debuted direct flights between Kenya and Malaysia in November last year.

The airline operates four weekly flights on the Nairobi-Kuala Lumpur route, offering more than 156,000 seats annually, with fares starting at Sh25,685 ($199) for one-way tickets.

