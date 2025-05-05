Kenya Calls for Global Media Partnerships to Shape Ethical, Diverse Future

Nairobi — Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has expresssed Kenya's position as a creative powerhouse ready to shape a diverse, ethical and forward-looking media landscape.

The Cabinet Secretary who spoke at the Global Media Dialogue held during the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai, India highlighted the transformative potential of media and entertainment in driving development, cross-cultural understanding and innovation.

"With 44 distinct communities and a rich storytelling tradition--from Nairobi's vibrant film scene to the soulful rhythms of benga music--Kenya is amplifying African voices. We invite global partners to invest in African content that connects, uplifts and inspires", he declared.

The CS showcased Kenya's pioneering policies, including tax incentives, expanded connectivity and platforms like M-Pesa, which empower creators through digital monetisation.

He stressed the need for global cooperation to protect intellectual property, bridge the digital divide, and uphold creators' rights across the Global South.

In a world where misinformation threatens stability, Mr Kabogo stressed the urgency of joint efforts to safeguard truth.

"Kenya advocates for ethical standards, AI verification tools and harmonised content policies to combat misinformation, especially during elections and crises", he noted.

Cultural exchange, he argued, remains a vital bridge between nations, adding that through Diaspora networks, regional partnerships and co-productions, Kenya is fostering mutual respect and global unity.

"At the heart of this vision is the youth, who are mastering digital skills and building Africa's next generation of media platforms. I urge the world to partner with Kenya's thriving tech ecosystem to harness this potential", said the Cabinet Secretary.

Proposing a global repository of best practices, Mr Kabogo envisioned a platform for sharing knowledge and fostering ethical, inclusive and sustainable innovation.

"Let us commit to a media landscape that is diverse, ethical, and forward-looking. Kenya stands ready to lead, to partner and to co-create a new chapter for global media."

The Global Media Dialogue convened government leaders to explore media's role in development, innovation, and peace-building, with a focus on emerging technologies, inclusivity and international collaboration.