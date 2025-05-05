Kenya: Over 100 Kenyans Depart for Overseas Jobs Under Kazi Majuu Program

Nairobi — More than one hundred Kenyan workers under the government's Kazi Majuu program have left the country to take up employment opportunities in various countries including Iraq, Qatar, Russia, Dubai, and Serbia.

The group, which departed through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), expressed optimism and gratitude for the initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Labour.

Speaking before their departure, the workers hailed the program, saying it would greatly transform their lives and those of their families by offering better earning opportunities.

Majority of the workers are expected to take up roles in the construction sector in the respective countries.

They also criticized individuals and groups who have opposed the Kazi Majuu program, urging fellow Kenyans still awaiting their visas to remain patient and trust the process. According to the group, the program is being conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

This development comes just a day after Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua affirmed the success of the initiative, stating that several batches of workers have already secured employment abroad, with many more set to follow in the coming months.

The Kazi Majuu program is part of the government's broader efforts to address unemployment by facilitating safe and structured labour migration.