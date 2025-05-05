Kenya: Several Injured As Shabana and Gor Mahia Fans Clash At Gusii Stadium

4 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Several people have been injured after a battle erupted between Shabana FC and Gor Mahia fans ahead of the much awaited Kenya premier league game at the Gusii stadium.

The fans from both two teams started arriving at Gusii stadium as early as 7:00am in support of their teams who are muscling up to go home with three points.

The battle erupted from two stands at the regular section housing fans from both teams when they started pelting stones at each other leaving scores with injuries.

The battle that lasted an hour attracted the attention of security apparatus both from the kenya police and GSU who responded and restored order.

Those left with injuries were rushed to various hospitals with Kisii town for treatment as Gor fans walked out in solidarity of their fans who were injured.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.