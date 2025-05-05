Kenya: President Ruto Defends UDA-ODM Pact for Unity

4 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Migori — President William Ruto has defended the pact between the United Democtratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) saying no party is being undermined.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service in Migori, the head of state inidcated that the agreement goes beyond the next election.

President Ruto pointed out that the commitment with ODM leader Raila Odinga was driven by the common good of all Kenyans, rather than individual political ambitions.

"There is greater benefit in us collaborating than in competing for individual success," he said.

He underscored the need for national unity holds far greater value than personal political victories.

"ODM members should know that this government belongs to them just as it belongs to UDA members and everyone else," he said. "There is no place for division; we will cooperate and agree to walk this path together."

He urged leaders across the political divide to put aside their differences and prioritise service delivery to the people.

He noted that political rivalry should not hinder development projects meant to uplift communities.

"Our focus must be on building roads, improving healthcare, creating jobs, and ensuring that no part of Kenya is left behind," he said.

"When we are united, we can achieve more for every Kenyan, regardless of their political affiliation."

The President reaffirmed his administration's commitment to inclusivity, adding that his government will work with all elected leaders to ensure equitable development.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.