Nigeria: Why I Became Toxic After My First Heartbreak - Ruger

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has recounted his first heartbreak experience.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Bro Bants show, Ruger said he experienced his first heartbreak at the age of six after he saw an older lady, who had teased him about being his girlfriend in bed with a man.

The 25-year-old said he was traumatised by the experience and became toxic growing up.

He said, "The last time that I experienced heartbreak I was very very young. There was this aunty that I liked, she used to call me 'my boyfriend.' So, I assumed that she was my woman. I was just 6 years old.

"I got heartbroken because one day, I saw some guy smashing her through her window. The guy was t******g her up, bro. I cried. I was traumatised. I started singing 'Imagine That' by Styl-Plus. That was what started my toxicity. That experience broke my heart."

Ruger rose to prominence in 2021 after signing a record deal with D'Prince's Jonzing World Record, an affiliate of Don Jazzy's Mavin Records.

His first song recorded seventy million views in three days.

In 2024, he left Jonzing World to start his imprint, which he named 'Blown Boy Entertainment'