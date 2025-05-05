Kenya: Shoe Hurled At President Ruto During Migori Rally in Major Security Breach

Nairobi — President William Ruto was hit by a shoe during a rally in Kehancha town, Migori County, in what marks his first major public security scare since taking office.

The incident occurred as the Head of State addressed a crowd.

A video circulating online shows a dusty shoe striking the president's left hand before falling.

One of his security officers is seen swiftly moving toward him.

The disturbance briefly disrupted the president's speech, but he quickly regained composure and continued addressing the crowd.

So far, there has been no official statement from State House, the Ministry of Interior, or Police Headquarters regarding the incident, which is being viewed as a serious security lapse.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over the safety of public officials.

Just last week, Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo Were was shot dead near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi in what police suspect to be an assassination. Four suspects are in custody over the killing.