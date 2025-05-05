South Africa: Guilty - Smith, Appollis and Van Rhyn Convicted in Joshlin Smith Case

2 May 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Racquel 'Kelly' Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn have been found guilty on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking regarding the disappearance of Joshlin Smith.

Judgment in the Joshlin Smith case was handed down by Judge Nathan Erasmus on Friday, 2 May, in the Western Cape Division of the High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay, bringing an end to the eight-week trial that commenced on Monday, 3 March 2025.

The three accused were convicted on counts of trafficking in persons and kidnapping stemming from the disappearance of Joshlin on Monday, 19 February 2024.

The judgment elicited jubilation from the crowd who attended the proceedings.

Joshlin's mother, Racquel "Kelly" Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn now face life imprisonment, the prescribed minimum sentence for human trafficking.

Smith's mother, Amanda Daniel-Smith, who sat in the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre's first row listening to Erasmus, said she was happy with the judgment but disappointed not to know what happened to Joshlin, who was six years old when she disappeared and remains missing.

Smith started to cry immediately after the judgment was handed down. "I don't want anything to do with her," she said about her daughter.

Joshlin's...

