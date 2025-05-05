Africa: AU Commission Chairperson Condemns Attack On MSF Health Facility in South Sudan

Addis Ababa, 4 May 2025: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with shock and dismay the recent bombing of the Médecins sans frontières (MSF) health facility in Old Fangak town, Fangak County in Jonglei State, South Sudan on Saturday, 3 May 2025.

The Chairperson unreservedly condemns this attack in its strongest terms, describing this as a flagrant breach of International Humanitarian Law, having resulted in the loss of lives and property as well as a denial of the right of access to healthcare and protection of civilians.

The Chairperson urges the South Sudanese Authorities to investigate this unfortunate incident and hold accountable those responsible for this heinous crime.

The Chairperson expresses the hope that peace, stability, unity and national reconciliation would prevail in South Sudan and calls on the parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), to renew their commitment to its implementation.