Africa: AU Commission Chairperson Condemns Attack On MSF Health Facility in South Sudan

4 May 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, 4 May 2025: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with shock and dismay the recent bombing of the Médecins sans frontières (MSF) health facility in Old Fangak town, Fangak County in Jonglei State, South Sudan on Saturday, 3 May 2025.

The Chairperson unreservedly condemns this attack in its strongest terms, describing this as a flagrant breach of International Humanitarian Law, having resulted in the loss of lives and property as well as a denial of the right of access to healthcare and protection of civilians.

The Chairperson urges the South Sudanese Authorities to investigate this unfortunate incident and hold accountable those responsible for this heinous crime.

The Chairperson expresses the hope that peace, stability, unity and national reconciliation would prevail in South Sudan and calls on the parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), to renew their commitment to its implementation.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.