Rwanda: New Music Faces Making Breakthrough in 2025

Rwanda's music pot is witnessing a steady rise of emerging talents which are enjoying a remarkable breakthrough across various genres.

While these emerging artists have undeniable talent and melodies, few are embracing Rwanda's traditional style (Gakondo).

ALSO READ: Zuba Ray, TheDicePrince and emerging artistes to watch in 2025

Here are some promising artistes to watch:

Olimah

Tony Iranzi, known as Olimah, is a 21-year-old Rwandan singer and songwriter making waves with his unique fusion of Afrobeats, Reggaeton, and emotional-catching lyrics.

Inspired by Nigerian artistes like Omah Lay, Rema, Ruger, and Canadian super star Justin Bieber, Olimah began his professional music journey in 2021 with the single 'Manila.'

In 2024, he released his debut EP '20's', a project aimed at comforting those facing mental health struggles. The EP dives into themes of love, sex, money, and personal experiences. His breakout song 'Underage' addresses how young people can be misjudged based on their appearance, often with serious consequences.

Olimah's latest release, 'Aah', is a mix of Afrobeats, Reggaeton, and Indian sounds, celebrating women's beauty and the joy of life. Other songs include; 'Past' and Si Nonaha.'

ALSO READ: Five emerging gospel artistes set to make waves in 2025

See Muzik

Gospel musician Patrick Cyuzuzo, also known as See Muzik, was drawn even closer to God when, despite the circumstances, he had faith and was proven correct. This has served as an inspiration to constantly write gospel songs including his latest release 'Run No More', which he describes as 'not just a song' but a call to everyone's true healing.

Other songs that he has dropped so far include 'From Far Away', 'Remind Me', 'Mwami Wakomeretse' and more.

"To me, mental health is really a big part of the music that I do and I'm grateful for the work my music is doing in the heart and the lives of the people," he told The New Times, adding that more projects are coming up beginning from next month.

ALSO READ: SEE Muzik: From avoiding vision loss to finding hope in gospel music

SEE Muzik's deep connection with music began at the age of six as a Sunday school choir member at New Life Bible Church, where early-stage exposure helped shape his artistic path. Alongside singing, he was also active in a local traditional dance group.

His professional journey took off in 2009 when he joined Asante Children's Choir, a group dedicated to raising awareness about poverty and illiteracy in Africa.

This opportunity led him to tour across the United States, performing in states like Texas, California, Washington, Oregon, and Arizona.

Diez Dola

Born Caleb Kayumba, Diez Dola is a versatile artist introducing a distinctive style that he calls "AfroAnger", defying the limits of being perceived as a rapper.

With trending songs like 'Ratata', 'Zangalewa', 'Sad Generation', 'Toxic Love', 'Step Father' and more, Diez Dola's rise is closely seen by many in the industry as promising, courtesy of his music which earned him appearances on major stages such as The Ben's New Year Groove concert and Icyumba cya Rap.

"Last year showed me that everything is possible. Fans can expect more projects this year, especially my AfroAnger style, alongside many more collaborations. That's my focus for the year," he said.

Utah Nice

The emerging singer is making waves with her latest release 'Single', a sign of a visible and fresh chapter in her music career.

Determined to outdo 2024 which was arguably a year to forget, Utah Nice plans to release multiple projects, aiming to keep her fans engaged.

"I want to release as many songs as I can this year. I'm working on some projects, and when I release them, fans will enjoy them. I want to share my talent and show people there's a girl out here," she said.

Despite being a new face on the music scene, Utah Nice has already gained attention of many with tracks like "Away", a collaboration with rapper Mistaek, and her growing fanbase eagerly awaits her next moves.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Nyundo School of Arts and Music graduate comes from a family of creatives, including music video directors Cedric Dric and Nailla Isimbi, and she is ready to carve her own path in the industry.

Yee Fanta

Yee Fanta is an emerging Afro Fusion artist and self-taught producer from Rwamagana District, Eastern Province. With a background in production, the 22-year old finds inspiration in unexpected places such as memes, short videos, and social media trends, turning fleeting internet moments into creative, contemporary music.

His musical journey began in high school, but it was his production of Sintex's song 'Hand of God' in that fueled his passion to pursue music seriously back in 2023. Though known for his production work, Yee Fanta is now focused on his singing career, aiming to reshape Rwanda's Afro Fusion scene.

Since his debut track 'Ntuncokoze', he has released several innovative songs including his latest 'For You', and singles such as 'Ifoto', 'Gute', 'Ese Waruziko', 'Biravugwa', 'Ubuhanuzi', 'Depression', 'Nasanze', 'Nonese Mpeze' and more.