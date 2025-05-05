Sudan: Kabashi Heralds Walis With Victory and Clearing of Rebel Militia Sites

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, heralded that the victory is coming soon, asserting that all areas where the rebel militias are present will be cleared and liberated soon.

During a lengthy meeting with the walis (governors) and ministers in Portsudan on Saturday, Kabashi reassured the people that the position of the armed forces and supporting forces on the ground is more than good. He said, "We were in a bad situation at the beginning of the war, and now we are in a better position."

Kabashi said that President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, was very concerned about the security of citizens in the states and considers security a top priority, followed by other services.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces expressed the leadership's concern about security threats, mainly drones, and said, "We assure the people that these threats would be contained within a short period."

Kabashi pointed out that the people remained united behind the army, and that the war and resistance to aggression are sustained by the people's morale. He added that without the support of the people, the army's steadfastness would not have continued.

He pointed out that the war has corrected many misconceptions. He stated that everyone is fighting and that the army is merely a title, but the war is the people's war.

The member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council praised the efforts of the Walis (governors) and their support for the federal government, stating that the walis are more in touch with the citizens and more closely connected to their daily issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He directed the walis to pay great attention to the issue of popular resistance, ensuring that the popular resistance is represented in the national uniform and preventing any other uniform or banner of a political or regional nature.

He added that the role of the popular resistance will extend beyond the war, and that it is required to play a civilian role in reconstruction.

Kabashi stated that the plot for Sudan is greater than the militias, which represent only a title. He pointed out the security challenges created by the war, which require measures such as proliferation of weapons, theft, and crime. He indicated that the states are required to do a great deal of work.

He directed the walis to support police to carry out its much-needed role during this period.

Kabbashi touched on the societal aspect, managing public affairs, and the rise of hate speech, saying that this requires a concerted effort from the states, especially as the country moves toward the end of the war.