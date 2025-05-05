Zimbabwe: City of Harare Set to Remove Illegal Billboards

THE City of Harare (CoH) has announced plans to remove all illegal billboards located on council road verges and private properties.

In a statement, the CoH has urged illegal billboard owners to regularize their signage within seven working days.

"The City of Harare would like to inform stakeholders and residents that we will be removing all illegal billboards within Harare.

"Most of these illegal billboards are on council road verges and private properties. Council is encouraging all property owners who have such billboards to engage council within (seven) 7 working days for possible regularization," reads the statement.

Property owners who do not comply will have the costs of removal charged to their rates accounts.

"Should property owners defy this notice, the Acting Director of Urban Planning shall proceed to evoke the provisions of Section 20 as read with Section 29B of the Harare (Control of Advertising Signs) By law of 1981 as amended 2015, that is to say the City of Harare will remove the said illegal signage(s) billboards or wall murals and charge the cost incurred to the affected property owners' rates accounts.

"Any representations or objections regarding this matter should reach the Director of Urban Planning within seven (7) working days.'