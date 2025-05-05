South Africa: Call for Greater Protection for Media

Government has called for greater protection of journalists everywhere while also condemning acts of intimidation and attacks against the media.

This as it joined the international community in commemorating World Press Freedom Day on Saturday, 3 May 2025.

The day reaffirmed the importance of a free and independent media in strengthening democracy.

"South Africa remains committed to upholding media freedom as guaranteed in Section 16 of the Constitution. Our democracy has been enriched by a vibrant and diverse media landscape that plays a vital role in promoting transparency, advancing public discourse, and holding those in power to account," said the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in a statement.

Government added that it recognises the challenges faced by journalists globally, including censorship, harassment and violence.

"Government condemns all forms of intimidation and attacks against the media and calls for greater protection of journalists everywhere," said Acting Government Spokesperson, Terry Vandayar.

The day also served as an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, assess the state of press freedom around the world, defend the media from attacks on its independence, and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives or faced threats in the line of duty.

"Government emphasises that press freedom is not solely a media concern, but a vital democratic principle that serves and benefits all members of society. Let us all work together to create an environment where journalists can work freely and safely, and where ethical, fact-based journalism continues to thrive," said the GCIS.