Somalia: Somali Government Bans Taiwan Passport Over Somaliland Visit Plans

The Federal Government of Somalia has officially banned the use of Taiwan passports within the country, citing security and sovereignty concerns, following unapproved diplomatic plans by Taiwanese officials to visit Somaliland.

Somalia's newly appointed Minister of Defense, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, provided detailed reasons behind the government's decision.

According to Minister Fiqi, the move came after senior Taiwanese officials, including Taiwan's Foreign Minister, prepared to travel to Somaliland without consultation or approval from the Federal Government of Somalia.

"Taiwan had intended to visit Somaliland without informing the Somali government.

This is a direct violation of Somalia's sovereignty and unity," said Minister Fiqi. He emphasized that any such diplomatic activity must receive official clearance from Mogadishu.

Minister Fiqi, who previously served as Somalia's Foreign Minister, accused Taiwan of promoting division among Somalis by attempting to establish independent ties with Somaliland, which Somalia regards as an integral part of its territory.

"We consider Taiwan a political and security threat. Taiwan clearly supports the fragmentation of the Somali nation," he added.

The Somali Immigration Department recently declared that Taiwan passports will no longer be accepted for entry into the country.

In response, Taiwan issued a reciprocal travel ban against holders of Somali passports, escalating the diplomatic standoff.

The ban has been condemned by both Taiwan and Somaliland, who view it as a political move that undermines international cooperation.

The situation has added tension to the already sensitive diplomatic dynamics in the Horn of Africa, where issues of recognition and national integrity remain highly contentious.