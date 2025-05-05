Somalia: Somali Parliament Speaker Attends Arab Parliamentary Speakers Conference in Algeria

The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), is currently in Algiers, the capital of Algeria, leading a Somali delegation at the Arab Parliamentary Speakers Conference.

The high-level regional event officially opened today and brings together heads of Arab parliaments to discuss pressing issues affecting the Arab world, with a particular focus on the Palestinian situation.

This year's summit, hosted by the Algerian government, aims to foster greater unity and cooperation among Arab legislative bodies and develop joint parliamentary strategies to address regional challenges.

Speaker Sheikh Adan Madobe is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech during the conference, in which he will highlight Somalia's active engagement in Arab affairs, the importance of the summit to Somalia, and the critical role of parliaments in promoting peace, development, and solidarity among Arab nations.

During his stay in Algeria, the Somali Speaker is expected to hold bilateral meetings with senior Algerian officials and fellow parliamentary leaders attending the conference.

These meetings will focus on strengthening inter-parliamentary relations, enhancing cooperation between Somalia and other Arab states, and reinforcing Somalia's position within regional parliamentary platforms.

The participation of Somalia in this important gathering underscores the country's commitment to regional dialogue and its determination to contribute meaningfully to the collective efforts of Arab parliaments in addressing shared concerns.