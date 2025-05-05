Somalia: Puntland President Welcomes Released Prisoners Following Agreement With Somaliland

4 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The President of Puntland State of Somalia, H.E. Said Abdullahi Deni, officially received a group of prisoners who were released from Somaliland as part of a recent bilateral agreement.

The event took place today in Boosaaso, where the President welcomed the returnees in a formal ceremony.

This development follows a historic agreement reached between the Puntland and Somaliland administrations on April 30, 2025.

The deal involved the mutual exchange of prisoners and was conducted directly between the two parties, without the involvement of any third-party mediators.

As a result of the agreement, a total of 26 prisoners--13 from each side--were released and returned to their respective administrations.

The exchange marks a significant step toward easing tensions and improving relations between Puntland and Somaliland.

President Deni expressed his appreciation for the successful implementation of the agreement and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and peaceful cooperation.

He also reiterated his commitment to ensuring the well-being and reintegration of the released individuals back into society.

The move has been widely welcomed by families of the prisoners and local communities, who see it as a positive gesture and a step forward for stability in the region.

