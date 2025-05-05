Somalia: SSC-Khaatumo Leader Arrives in Mogadishu to Attend National Consultative Forum

4 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The leader of the SSC-Khaatumo regional administration, Abdulkadir Ahmed Aw Cali (Firdhiye), arrived in Mogadishu on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

His visit comes ahead of the upcoming National Consultative Forum, expected to officially open in the Somali capital on Monday.

Upon arrival at Aden Adde International Airport, Firdhiye and his delegation were warmly welcomed by officials from the Federal Government of Somalia and members of the public.

This marks the first time SSC-Khaatumo will officially participate in the National Consultative Forum.

Speaking briefly to the media, Firdhiye confirmed his attendance at the forum and expressed gratitude for the reception he received.

"I have come to Mogadishu to take part in the National Consultative Forum. This is the first time SSC-Khaatumo is participating. I would like to thank all the government officials and the citizens who welcomed us so warmly," he stated.

Leaders of other regional states, including Galmudug, South West, and Hirshabelle, are also expected to arrive in Mogadishu in the coming hours to participate in the forum.

However, the presidents of Puntland and Jubbaland are not expected to attend, due to ongoing political tensions with the Federal Government.

These disagreements are believed to center around constitutional amendments and the national electoral process.

The international community continues to urge Somali leaders at both federal and regional levels to resolve their differences through dialogue and cooperation, emphasizing the importance of unity in addressing the country's political challenges.

