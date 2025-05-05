Somalia Holds High-Level Validation Workshop for Second Edition of Economic Outlook

In a significant step toward strengthening evidence-based economic planning, the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development (MoPIED), through its Economic Development Directorate, convened a high-level validation workshop in Mogadishu to review the Second Edition of the Somalia Economic Outlook.

The event brought together a broad range of stakeholders, including representatives from federal institutions, the private sector, and civil society organizations, to assess and validate the draft report.

This collaborative effort underscores Somalia's commitment to fostering inclusive, data-driven economic policymaking and long-term development planning.

Opening the workshop, Dr. Abdunasir Omar Katib, Director of Economic Development at Ministry of Planning, emphasized the critical role of reliable data and cross-sectoral collaboration in shaping the country's economic trajectory.

"Evidence-based policymaking is central to unlocking Somalia's economic potential," Dr. Katib stated.

"Today's workshop is a testament to the value of inclusive dialogue in refining our national economic outlook."

During the session, economist Mohamed Yusuf Abdikani presented the draft report, which features a comprehensive analysis of Somalia's current economic landscape.

Highlights include updated macroeconomic indicators, detailed sectoral performance assessments, medium-term forecasts, and insights into the nation's resilience in the face of climate change and external market shocks.

Participants engaged in group discussions aimed at providing actionable feedback to enhance the analytical rigor and policy relevance of the Outlook.

These discussions served as a platform for stakeholders to share perspectives, highlight data gaps, and offer strategic recommendations to strengthen Somalia's economic roadmap.

The workshop concluded with a plenary session, allowing participants to present final reflections and key takeaways.

These inputs will inform the finalization of the report and ensure its alignment with national priorities and international best practices.

The finalized Second Edition of the Somalia Economic Outlook is set for publication later this month.

Once released, it will serve as a crucial tool for guiding policy formulation, investment strategies, and development planning across the country.