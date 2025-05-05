South Africa: Deputy President to Take Part in Transformation Fund Engagement Session

4 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Monday, take part in a business breakfast engagement session on the Transformation Fund.

The Transformation Fund is a key initiative aimed at accelerating transformation and supporting black-owned and black-managed businesses across various sectors in South Africa.

The session which will be hosted by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), Parks Tau will be held at Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Pretoria.

The meeting will be held in conjunction with the National Empowerment Fund. It will provide valuable insights into the fund, whose objectives and scope of benefits include promoting economic transformation through enabling meaningful participation of black people in the economy by providing financial and non-financial support to black-owned enterprises.

"The Transformation Fund also aims to improve access to funding for black-owned and controlled enterprises, particularly small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and cooperatives; aggregate resources from existing Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) obligations to support the sustainability and growth of black-owned businesses, and mobilising financial resources from both the private and public sectors using Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) legislation," said the Presidency in a statement on Sunday.

Last month, Minister Tau announced the extension of the deadline for public comments on the Draft Transformation Fund Concept Document.

READ | Draft Transformation Fund document commentary period extended

The extension is until 28 May 2025, from the original date of 7 May 2025.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.