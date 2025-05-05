Namibia: Police, Rescuers Search for Man Seen 'Walking Into the Sea' At Swakopmund

The police and emergency services at Swakopmund have been searching for a man who was allegedly seen walking into the ocean near the Swakopmund Jetty around 20h00 on Saturday night.

While his identity is currently unknown, police senior inspector Judith Shomongula describes him as having a fair complexion and wearing a red t-shirt, blue trousers, a grey cap and black sunglasses.

"Our assumptions should remain that he is still alive until any further discovery," Shomongula stated.

A source said that the man had left white roses on the beach before walking into the water.

The police, members of the Namibian Defence Force navy and sea rescue met early on Sunday morning to coordinate search efforts.

"The weather and water conditions are not suitable currently to conduct diving searches as there are strong swells and this specific area is marked as a no swimming zone due to rifts," explained a member of the search party.

Police are appealing to anyone missing a family member to contact detective chief inspector Dino Skrywer on 0814223210 or detective warrant officer Epson Ronnie Gariseb on 0812031808, or report to the nearest police station.