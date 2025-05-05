Nigeria: Lawyers' Group Dismisses Viral Post On Ambode As False and Misleading

-- Says Former Governor Remains Committed to a Greater Lagos

A legal advocacy group, the League of Patriotic Lawyers, has dismissed a viral social media post that claims to reveal the reasons why former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was not re-elected for a second term. The group described the claims as false and lacking credibility.

During a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the League, Abubakar Yesufu, who is also a member of the Friends of Akinwunmi Ambode (FAA), clarified that the publication was neither authorized by Ambode nor by any group affiliated with him.

"The publication appears to be politically motivated and is aimed at distracting from ongoing discussions around the future of Lagos politics," Yesufu said.

He noted that attempts to revive old political narratives serve no constructive purpose and only risk undermining party unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC). While responding to media questions, Yesufu acknowledged the public interest in the relationship between Ambode and current political leaders but cautioned against speculation.

"The focus should remain on progress and collaboration. Former Governor Ambode has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the vision of a greater Lagos and continues to support policies that promote good governance," he stated.

He further emphasized the importance of patience and national unity during the ongoing phase of economic and governance reforms under the Tinubu administration.

"Just like childbirth, true reform is a process--painful, enduring, but ultimately rewarding. No enduring reform comes easy," he concluded.