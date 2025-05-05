Somalia's South West State President Vows to Defeat Al-Shabaab During Frontline Visit

4 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — The president of Somalia's South West State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, vowed to crush the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group during a visit to troops battling the militants on the frontlines in Bay region on Sunday.

Laftagareen pledged unwavering support to the armed forces, assuring soldiers of continued military backing and his administration's full commitment to restoring peace and security across the region.

"We will not back down. Our forces have the full support of the government and the people," Laftagareen told troops during the high-profile visit aimed at boosting morale.

The visit comes amid ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab, which has intensified attacks in recent months despite sustained offensives by Somali forces, backed by international allies.

Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for over a decade, remains active in several regions, including South West State.

