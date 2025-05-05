Namibia: President Calls for Unity As Nation Commemorates Cassinga Massacre

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on Namibians to unite behind her and the eighth administration of the Swapo-led government as the country commemorates Cassinga Day.

She said this at an event to commemorate the Cassinga massacre on Saturday night.

The attack took place 47 years ago on 4 May.

Aborut 600 Namibians were killed in 1978 when the South African Defence Force attacked a Swapo base at Cassinga in southern Angola.

Nandi-Ndaitwah at the event urged the nation to remain focus and united.

"Let us remain focused and stand united behind the eighth administration of the Swapo government as we march toward the second phase of our struggle - the economic emancipation of each and every Namibian," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said in memory of the Cassinga victims, Namibians must redouble their efforts to implement the 2024 Swapo election manifesto at all levels of governance over the next five years.

"As we recall the events of Cassinga today, let us recommit ourselves to the values that carried us through the darkest chapters of our history: discipline, unity of purpose, resilience, and unwavering patriotism," she said.

The president reaffirmed her administration's commitment to transforming society, improving the quality of life for all Namibians, and fulfilling the promises of the liberation struggle.

"Cassinga will never be forgotten. Its memory will remain a guiding light as we continue building a united, just, peaceful, and prosperous Namibia," she said.