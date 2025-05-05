Namibia: 'We Remember Cassinga' - Kahungu

Casssinga commemorations were underway at Okongo in the Ohangwena region on Sunday, where Namibians gathered to remember the events of 4 May 1978.

Survivors of the bombing of a Swapo refugee camp in Angola during the liberation struggle recounted the South African airborne attack.

"This day reminds us of 4 May 1978 when mostly women and children were brutally killed at Cassinga in Angola ... We remember those who perished on this fateful day," said Swapo Women's Council secretary Fransina Kahungu.