Nigeria: Zamfara Crisis - Stop Using Judiciary to Witch-Hunt Lawmakers Over Parallel Assembly Formation

...APC Cautions Governor Lawal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has cautioned the state government under Governor Dauda Lawal to cease harassing lawmakers and using the judiciary to target members for forming a parallel assembly.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the state's Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC expressed concern over the actions of the Zamfara State Government, which has allegedly been using the judiciary to intimidate the nine elected members of the state House of Assembly. These members, according to the party, have been subjected to an arrest order issued by Chief Magistrate 1, Halima Jaafar Mikaila, without any summons.

The statement reads, in part: "We, at the Zamfara State chapter of the APC, find it disturbing and embarrassing how the state government is using the judiciary to attack constitutionally elected members of the state House of Assembly, who are simply performing their legislative duties and highlighting areas where the executive is falling short in fulfilling its responsibilities to the public."

Although a case is pending before the Court of Appeal in Sokoto, the APC noted that the state government proceeded to involve a Magistrate Court in issuing an arrest order against the lawmakers without charges or a formal summons.

The statement continued: "Despite our ongoing efforts, including petitions to the Inspector General of Police, Director General of the DSS, National Security Adviser, the National Assembly, and other stakeholders, the state government pressed ahead with seeking an arrest order for the lawmakers. We call on the state government under Governor Dauda Lawal to halt this harassment and engage the aggrieved members in dialogue to resolve the crisis peacefully."

The APC further stated that the party would remain on the side of the law and would resist any attempts to politicize the judiciary or use it against the public interest. The party also condemned the government's inaction on the security challenges in the state, which the lawmakers had been vocal about.

The statement concluded by calling for the members to petition the Judicial Service Commission over the allegedly politically motivated court order, warning that this could set a dangerous precedent for judicial officers.

In a separate statement, the parallel assembly members, led by Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, affirmed that they would continue their struggle for their rights, undeterred by any intimidation. Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara, representing Talata-Mafara South Constituency, stated that the parallel House of Assembly would persist in fulfilling its mandate, regardless of any pressure.

The statement read: "We, the members of the Zamfara State parallel House of Assembly, under the leadership of Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, will continue to defend our legitimate rights as elected representatives of our constituents. No amount of intimidation from the state government, including the use of politically influenced courts or legal officers, will deter us from our mission."

The parallel assembly members claimed they were aware of planned attacks on them and their families by thugs linked to the governor and had informed security agencies. They also expressed concern over a rushed court order, which they argued was poorly processed and included discrepancies, such as a date reading 2024.

In conclusion, the parallel assembly members reiterated their commitment to the rule of law and their determination to continue their work, undistracted by the threats they face.