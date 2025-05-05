Nigeria: Tinubu May Not Know Nigerians Are Suffering Because of Defections - Dele Momodu

The Publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, has expressed concern over the economic hardship in Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Speaking during an appearance on Soni Irabor Live, a programme on News Central, Momodu noted that Nigerians are experiencing unprecedented levels of hardship and bitterness.

"Everywhere you turn in Nigeria, people are crying. I have never seen this level of bitterness and I hope the president is taking this criticism in good faith," Momodu said.

"I hope people are telling him the situation of things out there because there is no way he can feel or know it. He who feels it knows it."

According to the Peoples Democratic Party's chieftain, President Tinubu might be unaware of Nigerians plight, possibly due to the wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which could give a false sense of progress.

"So I am not sure that the president actually knows what is going on because if you see all the governors decamping to your party, won't you think you are the greatest thing that happened to Nigeria?" he queried.

Momodu also criticised the disregard for the Nigerian constitution, especially as it pertains to political defections.

He said politicians who defect from the parties under which they were elected should lose their positions.

"But you know that we've thrown our constitution to the Atlantic Ocean long ago. The constitution has been thrown overboard, which is unfortunate," he stated.

"The constitution says clearly that if somebody elected on the platform of the party decides to decamp, then he would have to vacate that seat.

"So any man who is tired of his political party should be ready to forfeit everything and take it in good faith."

Lamenting the state of political morality, he added, "You cannot continue to live as if you are still in power. The party in power is the one who has the right to define who will represent them. But today, people cross carpet. You can wake up with APC, and in the evening, you are in the PDP, then the following morning, you are back to APC. It's just unfortunate."

